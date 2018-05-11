Khalfan Al Thabahi reveals new parks projects in Kalba

He said that the city of Kalba is one of the most abundant cities of the East Coast in green areas with a large number of gardens.

Al Thabahi pointed to the opening of new parks such as Al-Baraha and Al-Mafraq parks, as well as finalising the project of establishing, developing and maintaining the Suhaila Park, pointing to the opening of these parks to the public within the next few weeks.

He added that the new project falls within the direction of the government to increase the green area, and the expansion of the establishment of public parks and gardens.

As part of the efforts of the municipality to improve the services provided to the public, Al Thabahi revealed that the public beach park has been equipped with modern games that enjoy the highest quality standards and suitable for the age groups of children over 3 years.

He pointed out that the coming period will provide Kalba Lagoon, the new Corniche and Beach Parks with fitness equipment commensurate with the nature of those areas, and meet the requirements and aspirations of parents, and motivate them to exercise.

Al Thabahi said that the city of Kalba has an ideal infrastructure for sport through the facilities provided by the wise leadership.