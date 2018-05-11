Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi thanks SIAA employees, partners

Speaking at the annual ceremony of the SIAA held Thursday at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), Sheikh Faisal said that the ceremony constitutes an incentive for all employees to further their efforts to achieve more success.

He added that since the adoption of the expansion project, the executive procedures have been launched. The Authority has awarded four contracts to the expansion project which will contribute to enhancing the passengers' experience through the airport and raise its regional and international competitiveness. He went on to say that design works are due to start this month and construction works are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.