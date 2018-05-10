Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi to inaugurate Sir Bu Nair Festival on Saturday

Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, in cooperation with local government departments and bodies, the 19th round of Sir Bu Nair Festival is under the theme "Sea Is Our Life".

The event will feature sporting, heritage and environmental events and tours.

The festival comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve Sharjah’s natural environment and to conserve its biodiversity.

Sir Bu Nair Island is a popular tourist and environmental destination in Sharjah, due to its diverse marine habitats, an assortment of coral reefs, and rare sea turtle species, which include the hawksbill sea turtle, green turtle as well as many other fish species.