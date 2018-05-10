Murals decorate Sajaya headquarters’ 49m main wall

Prior to painting the murals, the talented artists attended a workshop on the art of graffiti, where they were introduced to some of the most important murals created by international artists. During this period, the participants discussed and shared views on graffiti as a form of art, thereby enriching their knowledge and learning to practically use it.

The mural project reflects Sajaya’s vision and forward-thinking approach to transform the yard and the space around the headquarters with colourful paintings in order to add a creative and aesthetic touch while contributing to the thriving cultural scene in the Emirate through graffiti, famously known as the street art.

Graffiti is a form of expression in writing, drawing or painting done on a wall, a ceiling, or any other surface, often with a public view. Graffiti ranges from simple written words to elaborate wall paintings and it has existed as a form of art since times immemorial. The examples in history can be seen in ancient Egypt, Greece and the Roman Empire. Murals are characterised by bringing architectural elements of the designated space alive in a picture form.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13-18, in all creative spheres. It was established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012, following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.