Sharjah Ruler inaugurates the “College of Engineering Design Projects Exhibition”

After cutting the ceremonial ribbon, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, toured the exhibition, which contains 124 different projects. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed by the participating students on the graduation projects.

During the tour, His Highness the ruler of Sharjah was also briefed on the various engineering applications and innovations carried out by different creative students.

The displayed projects of the students aim to develop many engineering systems in various fields and provide innovative solutions to many of the problems facing the society.