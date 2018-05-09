Sharjah Ruler inaugurates “Exit Show 13” at UoS

After cutting the ceremonial ribbon, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, toured the four galleries of the exhibition, where he was briefed by the graduate students and their professors on the graduation projects.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah lauded the efforts of the graduate students who represent such creative artworks that is characterised by innovative and modern ideas.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has directed to adopt the graduation project of the student, Aisha Al Jabri, to be adorned with the facilities of Al Rafisah Dam Rest Area, which was inaugurated in mid-April in Khorfakkan.

His Highness concluded his tour at “Exit Show 13” by inspecting the works of graduates of the graphic design and multimedia program, which aims to prepare confident graphic designers.

Being an opportunity for exchanging experiences among graduates, the Exit Show 13 is where several students can display their innovative artworks.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler's Office, a number of head Sharjah Government, and number of deputy directors of the University of Sharjah.