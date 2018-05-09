Khalid Al Midfa: The Jordanian exhibition fosters tourism in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa highlighted the importance of this exhibition to display and sell different industries and products with the cooperation of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa stressed that the exhibition aims to foster tourism in the emirate of Sharjah and helps to reveal the beauty of Sharjah all over the world.

Al Midfa wished that the exhibition will attain its expected objectives , as well as achieve its fruitful success.