Khalid Al Midfa: The Jordanian exhibition fosters tourism in Sharjah

  • Wednesday 09, May 2018 in 2:27 PM
  • Khalid Jasim Al Midfa
    Khalid Jasim Al Midfa
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inaugurating the Jordanian Consumer Show, being held from 09 - 14 May 2018, at Sharjah Expo Centre, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority expressed his pleasure of the inauguration of this exhibition, which is the first of its kind.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa highlighted the importance of this exhibition to display and sell different industries and products with the cooperation of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
 
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa stressed that the exhibition aims to foster tourism in the emirate of Sharjah and helps to reveal the beauty of Sharjah all over the world. 
 
Al Midfa wished that the exhibition will attain its expected objectives , as well as achieve its fruitful success. 