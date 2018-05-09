Meeting of "Comprehensive Police" department in Sharjah discusses "development work"

  • Wednesday 09, May 2018 in 11:33 AM
Sharjah24: Colonel Yousuf bin Harmoul, deputy director of Sharjah Police Centres Administration, chairs a meeting organised by the Department of Comprehensive Police stations and the Department of Criminal Investigation at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, at humid saif hall, In the presence of Lt. Col. Rashid Allay, Director of Wasit Comprehensive Police Station, and a number of heads of departments in various departments, and directors of branches of investigation and research, at police stations in Sharjah.
At the beginning of the meeting Colonel Yousuf bin Harmoul welcomed the attendance, reviewed with them the topics listed in the minutes of the meeting, which includes discussion of some crimes related to car stealing, and the development of an effective mechanism to reduce them, he also discussed the phenomenon of random cars for extended periods on the roads of Sharjah, and how to deal with them, and discussed some topics related to the development of work and improve performance in all aspects of police work.