Meeting of "Comprehensive Police" department in Sharjah discusses "development work"

At the beginning of the meeting Colonel Yousuf bin Harmoul welcomed the attendance, reviewed with them the topics listed in the minutes of the meeting, which includes discussion of some crimes related to car stealing, and the development of an effective mechanism to reduce them, he also discussed the phenomenon of random cars for extended periods on the roads of Sharjah, and how to deal with them, and discussed some topics related to the development of work and improve performance in all aspects of police work.