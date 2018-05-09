Nada Askar: New criteria and categories for SSFA

  • Wednesday 09, May 2018 in 11:08 AM
Sharjah24: Nada Askar, Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Family Award Sharjah Sports Family Award (SSFA) confirmed that the award was the result of the wise vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His wife Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Chairman of SSFA.
Askar added that it also their belief in the role of the family in motivating and encouraging their children and daughters to a healthy lifestyle and sport in the Emirati families, also develop a spirit of loyalty and belonging to their children athletes, where the award was allocated to sports families and heroes, whether they are normal or disabled to participate.
 
Askar revealed that the award witnessed a strong start at its second session, where it introduced a number of new criteria and categories to increase and encourage families
to participate and register, in order to raise the awareness of adults and young people alike of the importance of sports activity.