Nada Askar: New criteria and categories for SSFA

Askar added that it also their belief in the role of the family in motivating and encouraging their children and daughters to a healthy lifestyle and sport in the Emirati families, also develop a spirit of loyalty and belonging to their children athletes, where the award was allocated to sports families and heroes, whether they are normal or disabled to participate.

Askar revealed that the award witnessed a strong start at its second session, where it introduced a number of new criteria and categories to increase and encourage families

to participate and register, in order to raise the awareness of adults and young people alike of the importance of sports activity.