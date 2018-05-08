SPC wraps up "Investigative Journalism" workshop

The three-day workshop, which saw the participation of 15 journalists from the various local newspapers, addressed concepts, ethics and rules of investigative journalism.

The workshop also focused on the basics of creative journalism, the importance of taking information from their reliable sources and how to present the press material in the correct ways, as well as the elements that must be taken into account to ensure accuracy.

Towards the close of the workshop, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, thanked the participants for their keenness to make the most of the training programme. He also thanked the Thomson Reuters’ trainers for their constructive efforts throughout the workshop. Then the director of SGMB honoured the articipants before posing for a group photo with them.

For her part, Asma AlJuwaid, Director of the Sharjah Press Club, said that the workshop was characterised by positive interaction and shared visions and ideas among the trainees.

She added that the training programmes organised by the club, including various arts and techniques of journalism work, will contribute to enhancing the building of the journalistic capabilities of the workers in the sector, providing them with the best journalistic practices locally and internationally.