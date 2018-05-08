Haitham bin Saqr attends "Zayed… the Years" operetta in Kalba

The operetta revolved about the UAE before the late Sheikh Zayed and the cultural leap the country made during his reign including his great achievements in a record time that sunned world.

Rashid Al Kindi from the educational district in Kalba said that these events aim to invest the energies and talents of the students in providing a meaningful product, linking the new generations with the heritage of Zayed and the founding leaders, and clarifying the achievements of the UAE in various aspects of life.

The operetta was also witnessed by Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba, Jassim Hussain Buseim, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Kalba, and a large crowd of officials and representatives of government departments, employees in the education sector and a multitude of people.