Haitham bin Saqr attends "Zayed… the Years" operetta in Kalba

  • Tuesday 08, May 2018 in 5:50 PM
  • Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, Tuesday, attended an operetta titled “Zayed… the Yeas” organised by 18 schools from Kalba, Al Menai and Wadi Al Helo, at the Cultural Centre in Kalba. The operetta coincides with the country’s celebration of Zayed Centennial.
The operetta revolved about the UAE before the late Sheikh Zayed and the cultural leap the country made during his reign including his great achievements in a record time that sunned world. 
 
Rashid Al Kindi from the educational district in Kalba said that these events aim to invest the energies and talents of the students in providing a meaningful product, linking the new generations with the heritage of Zayed and the founding leaders, and clarifying the achievements of the UAE in various aspects of life.
 
The operetta was also witnessed by Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba, Jassim Hussain Buseim, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Kalba, and a large crowd of officials and representatives of government departments, employees in the education sector and a multitude of people.