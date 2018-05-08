SEC issues resolution on Sharjah Ruler grant in “Zayed’s Centennial”

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued Resolution No. (13) of 2018 on the grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ordered payment of a month basic salary to all serving and retired government employees, on the occasion of centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Board reviewed the memorandum submitted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Central Department of Finance, regarding the proposed purchase and allocation of government vehicles for public use, through the establishment of controls that enable government agencies to strengthen their capacities in the management and maintenance of public funds.

The Council also reviewed a memorandum on the adoption of special transit permits for trucks from Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority, which included the approval of transit permits for trucks using the road covered by traffic.

The report explained that the memorandum comes within the framework of supporting the economic development in the emirate, maintaining competitiveness and achieving the flow of commercial traffic, and regular movement of trucks through the ports of the Emirate.

The council reviewed Al Waqf Law Project in the Emirate of Sharjah by Taleb Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Al Awqaf & Islamic Affairs Department, which included the types, establishment and conditions of the stay and the change of it.

The Council reviewed the work plans of the Protection and Safety Authority regarding the buildings inspection and the related properties, presented by Eng. Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman the Authority, which includes an overview of the inspection plan that has been completed so far for the year 2018, as well as the educational outputs, completed and future for the commission for the year 2018.

The Council was briefed on the proposed traffic accident planning chart in the Emirate and the agreement signed between Sharjah Police and Rafid Company, which included a proposal for planning traffic accidents of various types and issuing reports and certificates by vehicle owners.

The agenda of the meeting also reviewed Emiri Decree No. (25) of 2018 issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concerning the regulatory guide for the stages and procedures of issuing legislation in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council also briefed Resolution No. (12) of 2018 regarding the authorisation of signing the transactions of the Real Estate Registration Department.