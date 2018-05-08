Ahmed Saleh Alechla: The MoU enhances TAHKEEM’s position

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla said that the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, TAHKEEM will present several programmes which represent the best practices of the International Court of Arbitration.

Commenting on the signing ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla said that the programmes will adequately present the diversity for the future business sectors and the local economy.

Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla concluded that there will be results and outputs that ensure the vision of the business community, which represents one of the main partners.