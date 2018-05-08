Ahmed Saleh Alechla: The MoU enhances TAHKEEM’s position

  • Tuesday 08, May 2018 in 3:45 PM
  • Ahmed Saleh Alechla
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of signing the memorandum of understanding, MoU, between the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, TAHKEEM, and the International Court of Arbitration, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla, TAHKEEM Director, stressed that the MoU will enhance TAHKEEM’s position.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla said that the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, TAHKEEM will present several programmes which represent the best practices of the International Court of Arbitration. 
 
Commenting on the signing ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla said that the programmes will adequately present the diversity for the future business sectors and the local economy. 
 
Mr. Ahmed Saleh Alechla concluded that there will be results and outputs that ensure the vision of the business community, which represents one of the main partners.  