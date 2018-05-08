Alexis Mourre: The MoU will enhance the ways of culture arbitration with Sharjah

Alexis Mourre on the sidelines of the MoU, between the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, TAHKEEM, and the International Court of Arbitration, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, said to an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” this MoU aims to strengthen the relationship between the International Chamber of Commerce and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Center. It reflects the Chamber's trust in TAHKEEM and the credibility the Center enjoys in the UAE and the whole region."

Alexis Mourre confirmed that the MoU reinforces collaboration between the two parties who both boast rich local expertise, on the part of TAHKEEM, and international experience, represented in the International Chamber of Commerce. This kind of cooperation will ultimately lead up to a cultural, legal and linguistic harmony and conformity through the provision of joint training programmes in both Arabic and English."