Abdullah Deaifis lauds efforts of the International Court of Arbitration

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Abdullah Ibrahim Deaifis said that the International Court of Arbitration (ICC Arbitration Court) added impetus to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The ICC Court, being the world's leading institution for providing international arbitration service, provides dispute resolution mechanisms in line with international business requirements and juridical supervisions.

Abdullah Ibrahim Deaifis concluded that the International Court of Arbitration was established in 1923 under the management of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce and has been working to resolve various international trade disputes since then.