Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi: SSFA supports Emirati sporting families

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi has lauded the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and Chairperson of the Sharjah Sports Family Award.

Thanking “Sharjah 24” for its unlimited support, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi called on the people to participate in the SSFA, with its four different categories, which aims to foster a spirit of athleticism and loyalty in children, giving them a better sense of their national identity.