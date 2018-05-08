Brigadier General bin Amer chairs fifth meeting of the Sharjah Police Command Committee

Sharjah24: Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, held the fifth meeting of the Sharjah Police Command Committee, on Monday morning at Hamid Saif Hall at Sharjah Police.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board reviewed the most prominent decisions and recommendations made by the previous meeting and the steps taken regarding their implementation, the meeting also discussed a number of topics on its agenda, several security procedures and electronic monitoring systems should be discussed at ATMs in the industrial zones.
 
Also the meeting discussed were plans to reduce and prevent crime and to intensify security patrols to enhance police presence in all areas and locations to prevent crime before it occurs.