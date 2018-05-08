Al Hosani: 100X100 initiative response to those who contributed to rise the country

  • Tuesday 08, May 2018 in 12:10 PM
Sharjah24: Ali Al Hosani, general secretary of Sharjah Education Council confirmed that the celebration of "Zayed’s centennial" is an opportunity to honour all those who have followed Zayed's approach to the advancement of this country.
Al Hosani added on an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” on the sideline of the launch of the University of Sharjah - Khorfakkan initiative entitled 100X100, in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Council, that this initiative aims to honour the owners of creative efforts and achievements in the various sectors of the eastern coast.
 
Al Hosani said that the list of honourees at the ceremony held by the university next Thursday, includes many educators and workers in the sectors of health, police, civil defense and judiciary and many community figures.