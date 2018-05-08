Al Hosani: 100X100 initiative response to those who contributed to rise the country

Al Hosani added on an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” on the sideline of the launch of the University of Sharjah - Khorfakkan initiative entitled 100X100, in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Council, that this initiative aims to honour the owners of creative efforts and achievements in the various sectors of the eastern coast.

Al Hosani said that the list of honourees at the ceremony held by the university next Thursday, includes many educators and workers in the sectors of health, police, civil defense and judiciary and many community figures.