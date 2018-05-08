Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards contributes to spread the culture of excellence and quality

Al Midfa confirmed on an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” that the development of the Award is a major goal for all to work for, and the Forum of best practices contributes to this strategic objective at a sustainable pace, stressing that the award will spare no effort to expand the circle of partnership and cooperation with regional and international institutions specialized in quality management.

Al Midfa added that Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards and the Forum would not have continued and developed without effective partnership with the different sectors of the emirate.