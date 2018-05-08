Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards contributes to spread the culture of excellence and quality

  • Tuesday 08, May 2018 in 11:15 AM
Sharjah24: Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards, confirmed that the award has contributed over the past 28 years, and has been prominent in spreading the culture of excellence and quality within the local economic community, and has succeeded in expanding at the national and Gulf levels, and its categories cover many aspects of the work of the facilities departments.
Al Midfa confirmed on an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” that the development of the Award is a major goal for all to work for, and the Forum of best practices contributes to this strategic objective at a sustainable pace, stressing that the award will spare no effort to expand the circle of partnership and cooperation with regional and international institutions specialized in quality management.
 
Al Midfa added that Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards and the Forum would not have continued and developed without effective partnership with the different sectors of the emirate.