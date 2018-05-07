LSDA organises first forum for the labour community

Held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the forum saw the attendance and participation of representatives from the government sector, several private sector institutions and companies in the emirate, in addition to representatives of accredited embassies in the UAE, and labour recruitment offices, who discussed challenges and glitches faced by workers and employers alike.

Speaking at the forum, Salem Yousif Al Qaseer, Chairman of LSDA emphasised that the significance of the forum lies in the nature of the topics it addresses. He added that Sharjah has always been the vanguard in the field of labour rights thanks to the directives and clear vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming at taking care of the working class in the emirate and working towards its betterment, thus clearly reflecting on the initiatives LSDA implements with focus on achieving balance between employers and labourers to eventually ensure their cooperation to achieve a positive work environment that is capable of reaching new and wider horizons for both sides enriching the development of the working community in the emirate.

Al Qaseer pointed out that the series of seminars witnessed by the forum will contribute to enhancing confidence between employers and labourers on the one hand and between them and the various government agencies on the other hand. It also aims to establish transparency as a basic rule in dealing between all parties affirming that labourers and employers are strategic partners in the emirate's development march.