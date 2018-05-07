Ahmed Al Musharrekh hails leadership’s generous grants

  • Monday 07, May 2018 in 10:43 PM
  • Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh
    Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh
Sharjah 24: Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Manager of Souq Al Haraj for Cars in Sharjah said that the innumerable bounteous grants and initiatives launched by the UAE prudent leadership reflect the keenness and attention it attaches to citizens’ happiness and welfare.
He praised the generous grant by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pay a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees, retirees and social service beneficiaries in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the UAE’s founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
 
He also hailed the similar grant ordered by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
 
He added that these grants clearly show loyalty to the founding father of the Union, saying that this day is a national day and a great national occasion.
 
Al Musharrekh went on to say that these initiatives are in harmony with the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach and his keenness to provide decent life to citizens and residents of the UAE. 