Ahmed Al Musharrekh hails leadership’s generous grants

He praised the generous grant by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to pay a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees, retirees and social service beneficiaries in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the UAE’s founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also hailed the similar grant ordered by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that these grants clearly show loyalty to the founding father of the Union, saying that this day is a national day and a great national occasion.

Al Musharrekh went on to say that these initiatives are in harmony with the late Sheikh Zayed’s approach and his keenness to provide decent life to citizens and residents of the UAE.