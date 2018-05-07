Dr. Khalid Al Midfa: UAE leadership keen to bring happiness to citizens

Dr. Al Midfa’s statement came while the UAE is celebrating the centennial anniversary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

He added that the bounteous initiatives by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah ordering a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees, retirees and social service beneficiaries in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the UAE’s founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on May 6, emphasise the high rank of the founder of the country and is in recognition of his roles and efforts in leading the UAE to prosperity. He went on to say that such initiatives highlight the keenness of the country and its prudent leadership to enhance its goal of bringing happiness to all citizens and residents.

He deeply thanked the President, Sharjah Ruler and the Rulers of the Emirates for this great gesture.