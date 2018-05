Al Ketbi also praised the magnanimous grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for ordering similar bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees and retirees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He expressed happiness at the leadership’s keenness to provide decent, happy and dignified life to the citizens and residents of the UAE.

Al Ketbi expressed his sincere thanks for this initiative and the generous gesture.