Dr. Tariq bin Khadem: The Year of Zayed... Celebration of homeland’s centennial

He said that the decision reflects positively on the citizens and residents of the UAE.

Dr. Bin Khadem also praised the similar bounteous grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his unceasing initiatives to support the citizens and ensure them a decent and dignified life tracing the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who had always made the prosperity and welfare of the citizens on top of his priorities and whose white hands had gone far beyond the UAE.

He went on to say that the Year of Zayed is not a birth centennial but a homeland’s centennial; it is the memory of the leader who made history and achieved the impossible; the founding father of the UAE who put the country in the lead in all fields.

“Zayed is an exceptional leader in every sense of the word. He is the leader who, along with his brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, wrote the glorious history of the UAE, making the Union a unique example of unity and cohesion, and we are now harvesting the fruits of the Union,” Bin Khadem expounded.