Salem Al Qaseer: LSDA's first forum a window to solve labourers’ obstacles

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Qaseer said that the forum, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), also aims to follow up the conditions of both labourers and employers by listening to their views and addressing their problems, and reporting these issues to the government competent agencies. Communication with the various concerned government bodies to develop laws and regulations related to labourers and employers is also among the aims of the forum.

Al Qaseer added that the forum is a window through which authorities can learn about the most important obstacles facing the labourers, as well as the managers of companies and institutions in Sharjah, so that we all work together to solve them, especially as Sharjah is now a destination of employment from different parts of the world, an issue that necessitates ensuring labourers’ rights and respect of their human dignity, as well as grant them sufficient awareness in dealing with the community.