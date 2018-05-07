Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates SCHS ‘Hand Made’ exhibition

The inauguration ceremony also saw the attendance of Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality; Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director of SCHS; several officials, teachers and students’ parents.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi toured the various stands of the exhibition where he inspected the different works of the students, consisting of 500 pieces produced by 16 students with disabilities including workshops on ceramics, nutrition, mosaic, handicrafts, sewing and painting in addition to seedlings planting workshop in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality’s Green Belt nurseries.

During his tour, Sheikh Salem was briefed on ways of producing and preparing various works on exhibit. He praised the products of the students of Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment, pointing out the great efforts made by SCHS to teach, empower and develop capabilities of students, hone their talents and motivate them to work, produce and innovate, reiterating the need for society and institutions to cooperate with students through opening more channels of communication with them to showcase their products.

Then, the head of the Ruler's Office unveiled a large mosaic plaque presented to him by the students of SCHS as a gift to Sharjah Municipality which SM director received. The plaque, which consists of 125 thousand pieces of mosaic, depicts several prominent landmarks of the city of Sharjah such as mosques, Al Qasba and others.

Sheikh Salem also watched a video presentation of Masarat Centre for Development and Empowerment’s various production workshops. The film also highlighted many activities, programmes and events organised by the different sections of the SCHS and the services the city delivers.

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei thanked Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi for his patronage and inauguration of the exhibition and for encouraging and motivating students to be more productive and innovative. She also thanked Sharjah Municipality for hosting the exhibition.

Thabet Al Tarifi underlined the importance of the existing cooperation between the municipality and SCHS stressing the municipality’s support to the city through the launch of various initiatives and events.