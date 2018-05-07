Sharjah Ruler witnesses Scientific Research Forum at UoS

The ceremony began with the presentation of a short film about the research laboratories and innovation at the university with the highlight of the role of scientific research as one of the most important activities and programs of students, professors of the university, the presentation of the most important pillars and areas, highlighting the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to provide the right base and necessary infrastructure and human resources with extensive scientific expertise in support of scientific research.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, delivered an opening speech in which he emphasized the support of the Ruler of Sharjah for the University's activities at all levels. As a result, the University of Sharjah was ranked first in the world.

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies at the UoS delivered a speech said that the University of Sharjah has developed an effective strategy for scientific research for the coming years 2019-2024, which aims to focus on producing and manufacturing knowledge and finding solutions to the problems and challenges facing the UAE community in particular, through innovation and scientific research to enable the university to compete globally.

After that, a number of supervisors of the research institutes at the University of Sharjah presented the efforts of these research institutes, especially those with patents.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the sponsors and supporters of the Forum, sponsors of the Sharjah Design and Innovation Award. He also honoured a number of distinguished university professors in the field of scientific research.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah awarded the Sharjah Islamic Bank Award to the faculty members - in the field of outstanding scientific research, and Sharjah Islamic Bank Award for the student’s category and honouring the winners of the Sharjah Design and Innovation Award.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the scientific exhibition accompanying the forum, where he inspected the exhibition for an explanation of the research projects offered by undergraduate and postgraduate students which will contribute to the service and raise the society.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler's Office, Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, a number of members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah and representatives of companies and institutions supporting and sponsoring the forum, and members of the teaching and administrative bodies of the university and undergraduate and graduate students.