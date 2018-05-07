Sharjah Bridal Fair offers the UAE’s fashion and lifestyle 5,600 visitors

Bringing together fashion enthusiasts and influencers, families and aspiring designers, this year the event showcased more international brands of bridal gowns, evening wear, abayas and contemporary fashion collections than ever before with over 130 local, regional and international brands. SBF 2018 has been declared a success by all participants.

Closing out the four-day event was exclusive awards ceremonies that announced winners of two contests, the Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards and Sharjah Bridal Fair Beauty Awards. Through these awards organisers offer professionals in the UAE’s fashion and bridal industries a platform to showcase their most creative works to thousands under one roof.

An independent jury was brought in to judge the entries of both awards. The Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards hosted three categories: Best Casual Ready-to-Wear Collection, won by Decencia; Best Evening Abaya, scooped by to Lauzan; Best Evening Wear Collection, won by Mona Al Zarouni. The competition was supervised by a jury of fashion experts and specialists.

The competition jury included Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, Tamara Al Gabbani, Social Media Influencer and Fashion Designer, Tamara Hostal, Director and Founder of Esmod, Mirna El Hage, Owner and Founder of Mirna Al Hage Fashion Professional Training, and Basma Al Fahim, on behalf of Villa 88 Magazine.

The fair’s second competition, Sharjah Bridal Fair Beauty Awards, hosted two categories: Best Bridal Hairstylist, won by hairstylist Roula Bakar; while beauty expert, Elham Oueddirhe, bagged the Best Bridal Makeup Artist prize.

The competition jury comprised Emirati makeup artist Jawaher, Samira Olfat, CEO of Max Factor Makeup Academy; Nesreen Natavan, Owner and Founder of Royal Beauty House Beauty Saloon; and Jeanne d’ arc, regional manager at Matrix.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “The third edition of the Sharjah Bridal Fair comes to an end after four days full of activities, fashion shows and workshops held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, with an excellent participation of Emirati, Arab and international brands. The event was a great success in terms of the number of participants, activities and the number of visitors, which speaks volumes about the position we have attained in just three years.”

She added: “Today, Sharjah Bridal Fair is one of the most anticipated events in the UAE and the region, not only because it offers a collaborative environment where up-and-coming local designers, female entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts can come together to showcase, inspire and motivate others in the industry, but because it is a storehouse of knowledge and information for brides-to-be and their families, offered by leading marriage experts, health and wellness guides and lifestyle coaches. It is this holistic environment at the fair and its comprehensive approach that sets us apart.”

Proud sponsors and partners of SBF 2018 include Special Moments (Strategic Partner), Amouage (Platinum Partner), Magic Symphony (A/V Partner), Royal Beauty House (Fashion Show Model’s Hair and Make-up), Studio 77 (Official Event Photographer & Videographer). Among supporting partners were BHV, L’Occitane, Galleries Lafayette, Kryolan and Biolage.

All sponsors and partners were honoured for their support and patronage to the event by JRCC at the event’s closing ceremony yesterday (Sunday).

Highlights included a special appearance by renowned social media influencers, Khaled Al Ameri and Salama Mohammed who hosted an insightful discussion on ‘The Effects of Social Media on Marriage’. The four-day event also saw appearances by top fashion and beauty experts in the region like Zena Habi, Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, Tamara Al Gabbani, and others, who gave exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to meet with these celebrities and ask questions around fashion, style and trends on social media in the fashion industry.

In addition, JRCC hosted a series of dazzling entertainment shows including traditional performances by famous Emirati dance and music troops.

SBF 2018 was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).