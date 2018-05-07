Sharjah Bridal Fair unveils latest bridal and eveningwear trends of 2018

Each fashion house brought three designs representing their collection to the show, which boasted their best in a variety of colours, style and fabrics in vogue at the moment, like lace, satin, organza, tulle and silk. From intricate hand embroidery to pearl and crystal stone embellishments, long sleeves and décolleté dresses, visitors got a taste of the latest trends in Arab and international wedding fashion.

Fashion icon, Mirna El Hage, brought some of the most innovative fashion to the plate with dresses structured in a three-dimensional design, alongside bridal classics. Al Zafaf Fashion House was every contemporary bride’s favourite, with its three pieces offering clean cuts and luxurious fabric leaning towards western and oriental tastes.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), SBF offered exclusive bridal dresses, chic eveningwear collections, latest jewellery designs, stunning fashion shows, hairstyling and makeup services, events related to women’s health and beauty, live entertainment, and more. The fair also brought several meet and greet opportunities with local style icons, Insta-famous couples, beauty, health and nutrition experts, and leading lifestyle coaches. It concluded Sunday, May 6.