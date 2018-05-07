SPWD completes UoS Students' Club at a cost of AED 10 million

  • Monday 07, May 2018 in 12:38 PM
Sharjah24: In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Public Works Department (SPWD), has completed the students club at the University of Sharjah(UoS) in Al Dhaid city, at a cost of AED 10 million, with modern and distinctive specifications that provide a suitable environment for students.
Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SPWD said: The club, built in an Islamic architectural style and composed of a ground floor building of 786 square meters, is divided into two similar suites, one for students and the other for female students, each suite has a lounge area of 165 square meters, a 44-square-meter multi-purpose sports hall and a small shop of 146 square meters, in addition to a cafeteria on an area of 20 square meters, and a shared kitchen and toilets, including what is reserved for people with disabilities.”
 
 