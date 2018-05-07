Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi: This accreditation translates the vision of Sharjah Ruler

  • Monday 07, May 2018 in 11:50 AM
Sharjah24: Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, extended her congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, on Sharjah’s recognition as a ‘Child Friendly City' (CFC) by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). This is a valuable addition to the successful achievements of the emirate in its quest to drive social development and its ongoing efforts to protect children’s rights as a top priority.
Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi said: “This outstanding accomplishment exemplifies the vision of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah and his belief that investment in human capital is the only way to build a stronger and happier society. This could not be done without the great support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of the 'Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators.