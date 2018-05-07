Mubarak Al Shamsi: "Zayed’s centennial" a renaissance of the country

Sharjah24: Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, confirmed that the celebrations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Centennial, are a celebration of the renaissance of the nation, its progress and prosperity.
Al Shamsi congratulated the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces on this occasion, stressing that our country has become an oasis of security and stability and a model of development and prosperity thanks to the achievements of the founding leader, which continues at the hands of our leadership.
 
Al Shamsi expressed the UAE people's gratitude for the generous donation of " Zayed’s centennial " and praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.