Rashed Al Mehyan praises the "Zayed Centennial" and its initiatives

Al Mehyan conveyed the greetings and the most heartfelt congratulations to the UAE leadership and people as it celebrates on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces, that is being renewed this year, and it bears with it the fragility of the timeless national march that the UAE has undertaken in the ways of its pride and revival.

Al Mehyan praised the grant of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on order payment of a month basic salary to all serving and retired government employees, civilians and military, as well as beneficiaries of social welfare services, in a gesture that is not western from a leader who works to please his people on all occasions.