Salem Al Naqbi: "Zayed’s centennial" anniversary an unceasing giving

Al Naqbi said that such initiatives affirm UAE leadership’s unceasing giving to provide all means of happiness to its citizens and residents.

Salem Al Naqbi added that Sheikh Zayed’s centennial anniversary is a source of happiness and pride for the people of the UAE affirming that Zayed’s giving is an infinite, inexhaustible and unfailing resource.

He also praised the generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah ordering a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees and retirees in celebration of Sheikh Zayed’s centennial anniversary, adding that such an initiative motivates employees to exert more efforts and be more sincere.

Al Naqbi expressed the gratitude of the various cadres of the Government of Sharjah and its retirees to His Highness for this generous gesture that reflects His Highness’ keenness and that of the UAE wise leadership to provide a decent life for citizens and residents.