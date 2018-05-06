Salem Al Naqbi: "Zayed’s centennial" anniversary an unceasing giving

  • Sunday 06, May 2018 in 8:59 PM
  • Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department
Sharjah 24: Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, valued the generous initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of paying a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees and retirees in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the UAE’s founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on May 6.
Al Naqbi said that such initiatives affirm UAE leadership’s unceasing giving to provide all means of happiness to its citizens and residents. 
 
Salem Al Naqbi added that Sheikh Zayed’s centennial anniversary is a source of happiness and pride for the people of the UAE affirming that Zayed’s giving is an infinite, inexhaustible and unfailing resource. 
 
He also praised the generous initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah ordering a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees and retirees in celebration of Sheikh Zayed’s centennial anniversary, adding that such an initiative motivates employees to exert more efforts and be more sincere.
 
Al Naqbi expressed the gratitude of the various cadres of the Government of Sharjah and its retirees to His Highness for this generous gesture that reflects His Highness’ keenness and that of the UAE wise leadership to provide a decent life for citizens and residents.