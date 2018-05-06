Sharjah Ruler: Zayed’s ‘centennial’ a dear occasion for all of us

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s statement came during an intervention via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio, Sunday.

His Highness added that Zayed’s centennial anniversary coincides with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan when all Muslims raise their hands to pray to God Almighty, directing all worshippers to carefully maintain their prayer,s citing God the Almighty: "… Indeed, the recitation of dawn is ever witnessed."

During his intervention, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also touched on other issues including his announcement of the establishment an open park for travelers in Al Batha area - Weshah, increasing the number of parks for more gatherings of people in the open air.