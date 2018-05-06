Khalid Jassim Al Midfa: UAE a fertile land of giving

He said that His Highness’ initiative is an extension of innumerable qualitative initiatives that the UAE leadership is keen to launch to instill goodness and generosity in the hearts of the citizens, and to consolidate the feelings of belonging and loyalty in the service of our beloved country.

Al Midfa added that the decision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to pay one-month bonus salary to all Sharjah government employees, retirees and social service beneficiaries in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, embodies the unlimited support of the country’s leadership to improve the life of all citizens.

He went on to affirm commitment to promote and follow the steps of the noble journey of giving the late Sheikh Zayed had started to make the UAE citizens the happiest people of the world.