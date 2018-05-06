Thabet Al Tarifi: Sharjah Ruler spares no effort to bring happiness to citizens

He said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah always overwhelms his citizens by his endless generous grants, a gesture that it is not strange for His Highness who endeavours to draw the smile on the faces of all and to bring happiness to their hearts by his kind initiatives the latest of which is His Highness’ orders of a bonus worth one month’s basic salary for all government employees and retirees.

“Undoubtedly, this grant confirms the pursuit of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to always overcome all obstacles that face Sharjah citizens and to meet their needs and desires, especially as the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching. It is a clear indication of His Highness’ keenness to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of all citizens,” Al Tarifi added.