Unique outdoor photography exhibition at Noor Island displays works on trees

The exhibition is the result of a competition held by Al Noor Island to submit the most impressive photos of birds on the island, reinforcing its reputation as a natural haven for wildlife and one of the Arab world’s most unique sanctuaries for birds and butterflies.

The images represent some of the UAE’s 450 recorded native and migrant bird species, 10% of which are present at Al Noor Island, where the serene atmosphere with tall green canopies gives birds nesting and roosting opportunities.

The pioneering gallery features a total of 33 photographs which will be displayed for two months.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Noor Island, said, “The exhibition perfectly reflects our desire to connect art, culture and natural beauty, and bring the people of the UAE innovative ways of appreciating them all.

“The standard of photography is superb and we are delighted to be able to show such wonderful local talent. By supporting and actively encouraging nature and wildlife to thrive, Al Noor Island has become synonymous with a conservation and preservation initiative. The Butterfly House, home to more than 400 butterflies from 22 exotic species which draws thousands of visitors to appreciate the wonder of our natural surroundings.”

As an addition to the number of species, the garden grounds have recently been used by Red-Wattled Lapwings nesting on the floor.

The natural gallery is exhibiting the works of the top 13 photographers who took part in the competition. The overall winner Marwan Ahmed was awarded AED 4,000.

With its unique architectural designs that reflect the Zeitgeist, and its art sculptures that tell the stories of human creativity, Al Noor Island was opened to public in December 2015. It is one of the most impressive destinations from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and has been developed for all ages.

Al Noor Island has an area of 28,000 sqm and includes a wooden walk way that stretches to 3.5 km which takes visitors around the island with a background of soothing music. Other major attractions includes the OVO, the literature pavilion, various art sculptures, gardens, children’s play area, a trampoline and artistic lighting features. Al Noor Island is a natural haven for a hassle-free experience.