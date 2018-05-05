Sharjah CP: The Unification of the UAE Armed Forces is a pivotal point in our homeland history

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi conveyed the deepest congratulations and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the wise leadership and the UAE Armed Forces on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Unification.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi added that the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces was a historic decision that represented a pivotal point and a supreme goal in the history of our homeland’s unity and development.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has further lauded the decision of the seven emirates to unite their armed forces more than four decades ago, under one flag and one leadership, which has contributed to the development of the country.

Commenting on this precious national occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi said that after the Unification, the UAE Armed Forces has moved forward in the development of its units, along with other readiness measures to defend the homeland, contributing to the development and social progress in various fields.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi concluded that the progress and development in the Armed Forces represent a new march towards reconstruction and construction in all areas.