‘RTA Sharjah’ organises a recreational trip for labourers on International Workers’ Day

Eng. Yusuf Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority said: "This initiative is in line with the objectives of the Year of Zayed Initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the embodiment of all the values of goodness and generosity established by the late Sheikh Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made giving and humanitarian work an approach that distinguishes the UAE.”

He stressed that RTA gives workers great care and attention to ensure their rights and provide them with an ideal environment for work, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who emphasises the need to upgrade services delivered to workers in all areas and provide them with necessary support in collaboration with employers.

Al Suwaiji added that such initiatives prove to workers that they are well taken care of, their efforts are appreciated and that they are an integral part of the Agency.