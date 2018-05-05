Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi: UNICEF’s accreditation of Sharjah ‘Child Friendly City’ a pride for all

  • Saturday 05, May 2018 in 11:42 PM
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Department of e-Government- Sharjah said that Sharjah's accreditation as a ‘Child Friendly City’ by the UNICEF is a worthy achievement, adding that the emirate has always paid a special attention and care to children and adolescents and provided them with a fertile environment through many projects and initiatives.
On this occasion, Sheikh Khalid congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs on this great achievement.
 
He also expressed deep thanks and appreciation to Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, for her efforts in this campaign, which has had the greatest impact on the emirate's win of the title, which is a pride for all those who contributed to this honourable outcome. 