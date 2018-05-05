Islamic Affairs in Sharjah concludes First Aid course

This came in a speech during the conclusion of the first aid course organised by the Department in its headquarters in the suburb of Rahmaniyah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, and lasted over five days, participated a large number of worshipers and imams in the mosques.

Al Sabousi said that this course comes within the preparations of the Department to receive the holy month of Ramadan; aimed at raising the efficiency of mosques and their employees with the necessary skills to meet the emergency situations that may occur with some of the mosque visitors during the blessed month.