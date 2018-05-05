Islamic Affairs in Sharjah concludes First Aid course

Sharjah24: Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah confirmed that the importance of educating members of the community on the basics and principles of first aid in cases of fire, suffocation and other sick conditions, and how to intervene until the arrival of ambulance teams, pointing out that need to develop this awareness of health among members of society to reduce the consequences of injuries and emergency health situations.
This came in a speech during the conclusion of the first aid course organised by the Department in its headquarters in the suburb of Rahmaniyah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, and lasted over five days, participated a large number of worshipers and imams in the mosques.
 
Al Sabousi said that this course comes within the preparations of the Department to receive the holy month of Ramadan; aimed at raising the efficiency of mosques and their employees with the necessary skills to meet the emergency situations that may occur with some of the mosque visitors during the blessed month.