14 doctors accompanying the Sharjah Charity to Tajikistan

Dr. Ahmed Al-Kamali, Consultant Pediatric Consultant at Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, leads the medical team that will conduct the operations between 4 and 12 May.

"The Sharjah Charity International has been implementing such campaigns for children suffering from heart problems, heart defects and surgical treatments". Ali Al Rashedi, Director of Public Relations and Information at Sharjah Charity Association, said.

"We launched a previous campaign to Tajikistan last year on the occasion of the national day of the state, and it was a great success. Now we are going back to the same country, so that the medical team of the SCS will carry out and conduct more than 60 operations for children, Who are born with deformities and heart holes, will undergo heart catheterization and perform the necessary surgical interventions”. He added.

Al-Rashidi stressed the keenness of the SCS to carry out such medical, humanitarian and charitable missions that help save the lives of children in more than one part of the world, with the efforts and care of the medical team that always accompanies us in such noble missions.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the medical team, who carries out its duties to the fullest, and reflects the high level of medical, professional, scientific and practical experience of the UAE medical staff, especially in philanthropic and humanitarian work that is in line with the wise policies of the government which give great attention to Charity and humanitarianism, that increases with Year of Zayed.

Al-Rashidi called for supporting this medical campaign from benefactors and philanthropists, so that the campaign achieves its objectives.

Al-Rashidi pointed out that the Assembly has implemented the establishment of two clinics in Tajikistan in the previous period, namely the wind sent 1, and the wind sent a. The two dispensaries were established and equipped by the account of the donors of the wind program, which has been broadcast for years on the theme of Sharjah Radio in Ramadan, which is considered one of the most important works of partnership and joint charity work.

"We have a full-fledged medical team in the heart operations of children from the UAE and neighboring countries, all of whom are volunteers for charitable work".

Dr. Ahmad Al-Kamali, Consultant Pediatric Consultant at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, said.

“The urgent need for these operations for these children suffering from various heart diseases, and because of the limited income they can’t perform these operations, which cost a lot”, Al Kamali explained.