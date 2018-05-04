Dr. Khalid Al Midfa: Sharjah adds a new feather in its cap of childhood care

He congratulated His Higness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of the official announcement by UNICEF on accrediting Sharjah as a friendly city for children and adolescents, an entitlement Sharjah is duly worthy of.

Al Midfa said it is not unusual for the Emirate of Sharjah to win such titles, attributing to the multiple achievements the emirate has made in various fields of knowledge, culture, science, media and environment.

He added that Sharjah is adding a new achievement that translates all efforts exerted since 1996, when the UNICEF announced Child-Friendly Cities Initiative with the aim of making the most direct impact on the lives of children in the cities where they live.