Budour Al Qasimi: Our publishers can prepare texts that reflect national identity

Sheikha bodour’s statement came while attending, along with Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, a joint meeting with the Ministry of Education to discuss ways of enhancing and strengthening cooperation between the ministry and EPA with the purpose of promoting the UAE publication sector and thrusting it to advanced stages.

The meeting was also attended by several officials from the EPA officials.

The meeting discussed a number of key issues including the possibility of including more texts on the role of Emirati publishing houses in educational curricula, and ways to support talented students in the fields of creative writing through publishing their works and hosting exhibitions to showcase their works. Several other important issue were addressed at the meeting.

Sheikha Bodour stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to education being the basis of human development. She added that the advanced educational systems are based on teaching curricula that meet the aspirations of societies and respond to future needs. She went on to say that the meeting also aimed at discussing ways to expand cooperation between EPA and the Ministry, through presenting Emirati publishers distinctive texts that can be included in the educational curricula of different stages of study.

She reiterated that the UAE Publishers Association always welcomes cooperation with various federal and local agencies to work together to strengthen the UAE's position in the various fields in which the book is a basis.

For his part, Hussein Al Hammadi said that the Ministry of Education has endeavoured to build bridges of cooperation with various UAE publishing houses to benefit from the creativity of the UAE writers and to employ it in the school curricula. He pointed out that cooperation with the UAE Publishers Association serves the ministry's objectives in instilling UAE society’s traditions and norms in the minds of students.