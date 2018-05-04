Sharjah Police train Imams on first aid

  • Friday 04, May 2018 in 1:42 PM
Sharjah 24”: The Police Training Institute of the Sharjah Police General Command organised a series of training workshops for the staff of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah - imams and mosque workers - to train them on first aid so that they could apply this using the necessary equipment in case of emergency.
The first aid training awareness course, which comes in line with the cooperation and coordination between the various departments and government agencies, includes cases of suffocation, fire, and ways of dealing with heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other conditions.
 
Lt. Col. Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Police Training Institute, said that the workshops are one of the services delivered  by the Sharjah Police to raise the awareness of the community on how to deal with emergencies, the importance of first aid, reduction of  the response time in emergencies, and maintaining the stability of the injured until the arrival of ambulances.