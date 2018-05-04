Sharjah Police train Imams on first aid

The first aid training awareness course, which comes in line with the cooperation and coordination between the various departments and government agencies, includes cases of suffocation, fire, and ways of dealing with heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other conditions.

Lt. Col. Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of Sharjah Police Training Institute, said that the workshops are one of the services delivered by the Sharjah Police to raise the awareness of the community on how to deal with emergencies, the importance of first aid, reduction of the response time in emergencies, and maintaining the stability of the injured until the arrival of ambulances.