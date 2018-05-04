Majid Al Qasimi: "Sharjah a Child-friendly City" a new global achievement

He affirmed that the attention His Highness attaches to children and young people stems from his belief that they are the backbone of the nation.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Majid added that the accreditation of Sharjah as a ‘Child Friendly City’ is the first of its kind and global achievement stressing that children are the main pillar of the country’s march towards the future.

He pointed out that the diversification and participation of government departments will enrich this achievement, hoping for more joint work and collaborated efforts to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.