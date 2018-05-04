Majid Al Qasimi: "Sharjah a Child-friendly City" a new global achievement

  • Friday 04, May 2018 in 1:41 PM
  • Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on accreditation of Sharjah as a ‘Child Friendly City’.
He affirmed that the attention His Highness attaches to children and young people stems from his belief that they are the backbone of the nation.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Majid added that the accreditation of Sharjah as a ‘Child Friendly City’ is the first of its kind and global achievement stressing that children are the main pillar of the country’s march towards the future.
 
 He pointed out that the diversification and participation of government departments will enrich this achievement, hoping for more joint work and collaborated efforts to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.