Col. Sami Al Naqbi: "Sharjah a Child-friendly City" is a historic achievement

  • Friday 04, May 2018 in 1:31 PM
Sharjah 24: Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Civil Defence Department in Sharjah affirmed that Sharjah’s accreditation as ‘Child- Friendly City’ is a global achievement thanks to the efforts and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Colonel Sami Al Naqbi congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawahar bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs on this historic achievement.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Col. Al Naqbi said that that deserved achievement came as a culmination of a long march of hard work by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawaher  through the constant attention they have attached to children, expressing pride in this global achievement.