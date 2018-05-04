Col. Sami Al Naqbi: "Sharjah a Child-friendly City" is a historic achievement

Colonel Sami Al Naqbi congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawahar bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs on this historic achievement.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Col. Al Naqbi said that that deserved achievement came as a culmination of a long march of hard work by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawaher through the constant attention they have attached to children, expressing pride in this global achievement.