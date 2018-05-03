Sharjah CP honours the winners of the Educational Excellence Award

The ceremony was held at the University city Hall in Sharjah, the audience saw a visual presentation for the winners from the previous sessions of the award, pointing to the role of the educational award in motivating them to achieve success and progress in their professional and practical life.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council, delivered a speech in which he praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, was invited to the podium to take photographs with the judges and coordinators of the award.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the Award in their various categories, accompanied by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Secretary General of Sharjah Education Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has been honoured to take commemorative photographs with the honours and members of the award committees, also His Highness received a donation from the Sharjah Education Council in recognition of his presence and sponsorship of this pioneering educational event.