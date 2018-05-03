Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Organisation Manual for the stages and procedures of issuing legislations

The new Decree shall be adopted the Organisation Manual for the stages and procedures of issuing legislations at the emirate, Central government entities, decentralized and semi-governmental bodies must adhere to the Organisation Manual for the stages and procedures of issuing legislations at the emirate, when requesting the issuing legislations by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah or his deputies or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.